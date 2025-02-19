Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Demands Action Against Online Vulgarity

The parliamentary panel requests the Ministry of Electronics and IT to evaluate laws on online vulgarity, following the Supreme Court's comments on the Ranveer Allahbadia case. The committee aims to balance societal values and creative freedom, with a report expected by February 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:00 IST
  • India

The parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to assess the effectiveness of current laws dealing with online vulgarity. This request follows the Supreme Court's stern remarks in the Ranveer Allahbadia case involving offensive comments on a YouTube show.

Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has asked for a prompt report by February 25. The panel seeks recommendations for amending existing laws to ensure online platforms fall under legal scrutiny without impeding creative expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

The ministry is tasked to consider the Supreme Court's distinction between free speech and vulgarity, addressing concerns around online misuse while safeguarding societal values and protecting vulnerable groups like women and children.

