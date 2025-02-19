Market Jitters: Wall Street Stumbles Amid Tariff Concerns
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower as concerns over President Trump's latest tariff threats and Federal Reserve minutes weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones fell 78.2 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw declines of 11.8 points and 46.8 points, respectively, at market open.
As Wall Street opened its trading on Wednesday, investor anxiety was palpable, stemming from recent tariff threats by President Trump and the anticipated release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a decline, losing 78.2 points, which corresponds to a 0.18% drop, marking its opening level at 44,478.12. Similarly, the S&P 500 dipped 11.8 points or 0.19%, registering an opening value of 6,117.76. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 46.8 points, a 0.23% fall, reaching an initial level of 19,994.502.
These fluctuations signaled continuing uncertainty in the market, influenced by policy discussions and economic outlooks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- tariffs
- Federal Reserve
- Trump
- market
- stocks
- Dow Jones
- S&P 500
- Nasdaq
- investors