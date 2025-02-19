Cybercriminals Hijack Bihar Water Resources Department's X Account
Cybercriminals hacked and repeatedly changed the name and handle of Bihar's Water Resources Department's official X account. The department has contacted X's support team and the police to restore and secure the account, urging the public to rely only on verified information from the department.
- Country:
- India
Cybercriminals have compromised the official X account of Bihar's Water Resources Department, officials disclosed on Wednesday.
Following the breach, the hackers altered the account's name and handle multiple times, transitioning from 'CHINA AI' to 'Anonymous group' and eventually 'Frank Steinmeier,' as per the department's statement.
The hacked account, originally @WRD_Bihar, has since been utilized to post irrelevant content. Authorities have sought help from X's support and police cyber cell to rectify the issue, with officials urging the public to disregard misinformation and rely solely on the verified department handle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Understanding and Addressing the Cybersecurity Challenges of Younger Generations in the Workforce
Zuma-Sambudla in Court: A Case of Social Media and Political Turbulence
Germans Concerned Over Foreign Influence in Elections via Social Media
Bridging the Cybersecurity Skills Gap: EC-Council University's Global Partnership
RBI Strengthens Financial Cybersecurity with Exclusive Domains