Cybercriminals Hijack Bihar Water Resources Department's X Account

Cybercriminals have compromised the official X account of Bihar's Water Resources Department, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Following the breach, the hackers altered the account's name and handle multiple times, transitioning from 'CHINA AI' to 'Anonymous group' and eventually 'Frank Steinmeier,' as per the department's statement.

The hacked account, originally @WRD_Bihar, has since been utilized to post irrelevant content. Authorities have sought help from X's support and police cyber cell to rectify the issue, with officials urging the public to disregard misinformation and rely solely on the verified department handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)