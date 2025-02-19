WTO Global Trade Talks: Navigating Tension Under Trump

In a meeting held in Geneva, the World Trade Organization described talks on global trade tensions as 'constructive.' The session was largely centered on the tariff policies implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Countries involved in the discussions expressed their concerns over the escalating trade tensions that threaten the stability of global commerce.

WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng stated that the participating nations, which included the United States, Nicaragua, Namibia, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Russia, urged for a period of restraint to mitigate the ongoing trade turbulence.

