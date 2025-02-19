WTO Global Trade Talks: Navigating Tension Under Trump
The World Trade Organization reported constructive discussions on global trade tensions at a recent meeting in Geneva. The tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump were a focal point. Six countries, including the United States and Russia, expressed concerns over increasing trade tensions and advocated for restraint.
Countries involved in the discussions expressed their concerns over the escalating trade tensions that threaten the stability of global commerce.
WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng stated that the participating nations, which included the United States, Nicaragua, Namibia, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Russia, urged for a period of restraint to mitigate the ongoing trade turbulence.
