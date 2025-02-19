Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Zero Tolerance for Corruption

The Punjab Police dismissed 52 personnel for alleged corruption and criminal activities in a significant crackdown. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized zero tolerance for corruption. The police plan to implement reforms and improve citizen services. Recent incidents have been effectively addressed, and there's a campaign to counter safety concerns in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move against corruption, 52 officers from the Punjab Police have been dismissed due to various allegations, including criminal activities. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced strict measures in line with the state government's zero tolerance policy.

The dismissals, which affected ranks from constables to inspectors, followed government directives issued on February 13, prioritizing transparency and accountability. Furthermore, eight superintendents and ten DSPs have been suspended, underscoring the department's commitment to integrity within its ranks.

In addition to these crackdowns, the Punjab Police is innovating its service delivery by adopting the Delhi Police's 'e-FIR' model to streamline theft case reporting. This initiative, alongside ongoing reforms, aims to enhance public safety perceptions and counter negative narratives about the state's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

