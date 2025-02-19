Punjab Police Crackdown: Zero Tolerance for Corruption

In a decisive move against corruption, 52 officers from the Punjab Police have been dismissed due to various allegations, including criminal activities. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced strict measures in line with the state government's zero tolerance policy.

The dismissals, which affected ranks from constables to inspectors, followed government directives issued on February 13, prioritizing transparency and accountability. Furthermore, eight superintendents and ten DSPs have been suspended, underscoring the department's commitment to integrity within its ranks.

In addition to these crackdowns, the Punjab Police is innovating its service delivery by adopting the Delhi Police's 'e-FIR' model to streamline theft case reporting. This initiative, alongside ongoing reforms, aims to enhance public safety perceptions and counter negative narratives about the state's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)