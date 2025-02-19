Left Menu

Denmark Boosts Military Budget Amid Security Concerns

Denmark will increase its military budget by 50 billion crowns to address shortcomings, particularly in missile defense systems. This follows a decade-long increase in military funding due to heightened threats. The rapid procurement aims to enhance defense amidst geopolitical tensions, impacting Denmark’s fiscal surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:42 IST
Denmark Boosts Military Budget Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark is set to boost its military budget by 50 billion crowns over the next two years in response to pressing defense shortcomings. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the decision, emphasizing the urgency of upgrading surface-to-air missile systems without delay.

Frederiksen highlighted the severity of international security concerns, referencing Russia as a significant threat to Europe. She urged rapid procurement, bypassing lengthy tender processes, prioritizing speed over exhaustive equipment vetting.

The strategic move aligns with pressure from NATO allies and aims to increase Denmark's military spending to 3.2% of GDP by 2025. The increased defense investment could lead to a fiscal deficit by 2026, despite Denmark's significant military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025