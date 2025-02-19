Denmark Boosts Military Budget Amid Security Concerns

Denmark is set to boost its military budget by 50 billion crowns over the next two years in response to pressing defense shortcomings. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the decision, emphasizing the urgency of upgrading surface-to-air missile systems without delay.

Frederiksen highlighted the severity of international security concerns, referencing Russia as a significant threat to Europe. She urged rapid procurement, bypassing lengthy tender processes, prioritizing speed over exhaustive equipment vetting.

The strategic move aligns with pressure from NATO allies and aims to increase Denmark's military spending to 3.2% of GDP by 2025. The increased defense investment could lead to a fiscal deficit by 2026, despite Denmark's significant military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)