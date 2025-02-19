Corruption Unveiled in Land Allotment Scandal: High-Level Officials Implicated
Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a case against former JKCHC managing director Bharat Bhushan Sharma and five revenue officials for illegal land allotment. The investigation revealed the illegal occupation and allocation of over 584 kanal of land, leading to undue benefits for officials and beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Bharat Bhushan Sharma, the former managing director of J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation (JKCHC) and five other revenue officials. They are accused of illegally allotting official land in a scandal involving multiple high-level figures.
The allegations center around JKCHC's purchase and illegal occupation of 392 kanal of private, state, and grazing land for a housing colony project in Bain-Bajalta. The probe unveiled a total of 584 kanal of land was unlawfully occupied. Officials, abusing their positions, reportedly manipulated and misrepresented facts in a conspiracy to gain undue benefits.
The accused, including the then tehsildars and naib tehsildars, along with patwaris, face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated further investigations, targeting both the officials and various beneficiaries involved in the fraudulent land transaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)