Corruption Unveiled in Land Allotment Scandal: High-Level Officials Implicated

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Bharat Bhushan Sharma, the former managing director of J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation (JKCHC) and five other revenue officials. They are accused of illegally allotting official land in a scandal involving multiple high-level figures.

The allegations center around JKCHC's purchase and illegal occupation of 392 kanal of private, state, and grazing land for a housing colony project in Bain-Bajalta. The probe unveiled a total of 584 kanal of land was unlawfully occupied. Officials, abusing their positions, reportedly manipulated and misrepresented facts in a conspiracy to gain undue benefits.

The accused, including the then tehsildars and naib tehsildars, along with patwaris, face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated further investigations, targeting both the officials and various beneficiaries involved in the fraudulent land transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)