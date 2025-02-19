Left Menu

Civil Rights Groups Challenge Trump's DEIA Orders in Court

Civil rights, housing, and AIDS prevention groups are suing President Trump, alleging his DEIA-related executive orders impede their work. The lawsuit, filed by organizations including the National Urban League and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, claims these orders violate free speech and endanger federal funding crucial to their missions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Civil rights, housing, and AIDS prevention organizations have initiated legal action against U.S. President Donald Trump, citing executive orders that they claim threaten their federal funding. The litigation involves groups such as the National Urban League, the National Fair Housing Alliance, and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, among 27 named defendants, including Trump, his cabinet members, and multiple federal agencies.

The lawsuit, filed in the Washington, D.C. federal court, argues that Trump's orders, along with the implementation by various agencies, unfairly penalize these nonprofits for supporting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) and transgender rights. This, they argue, is a breach of their constitutional rights to free speech. According to the complaint, the executive orders disadvantage minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, and people with disabilities, while potentially jeopardizing the federal grants and contracts that are vital to fulfilling their missions.

This legal case joins numerous other challenges against Trump's actions during the early stages of his presidency. The National Urban League, a civil rights group advocating for Black communities and other marginalized groups, and the National Fair Housing Alliance, focused on ending housing discrimination, are spearheading the lawsuit. The case, named National Urban League et al v Trump et al, is filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

