Pandemonium Erupts in Odisha Assembly Over Mission Shakti

The Odisha Assembly was thrown into chaos as uproar from BJD and Congress members led to three adjournments on Wednesday. Speaker Surama Padhy warned that persistent disruptions would compel her to take disciplinary action as the legislative agenda was increasingly derailed by the commotion.

The pandemonium, starting at Question Hour, centered on allegations by BJD and Congress against the state BJP government's restructuring of Mission Shakti's executive committee—a move they labeled as an attempt to 'saffronise' the initiative. Mission Shakti, an empowerment platform for women through self-help groups, faced its restructuring crisis amidst plans involving the inclusion of BJP members.

Outside the Assembly, BJD member Swain and Congress leader Kadam amplified these concerns, while disruptions persisted in the House. Introduction of significant resolutions like 'One Nation, One Election' and criticism of safety concerns for women and children further heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)