US Recedes, Russia Advances: Diplomatic Shifts in Ukraine Crisis

A Ukrainian presidential advisor criticized the US for losing diplomatic leverage to Russia ahead of potential peace talks on Ukraine. The advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, highlighted concerns over the recent US-Russian talks in Riyadh which excluded Ukraine and Europe, and expressed skepticism on America's 'peace through strength' approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:26 IST
A Ukrainian presidential advisor expressed concern over America's weakening diplomatic stance, suggesting the US has ceded leadership to Russia concerning the Ukraine crisis. This emerged following pivotal discussions between top diplomats from the US and Russia in Riyadh, excluding Ukrainian and European participation.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, challenged America's strategic approach, calling it 'peace through weakness.' He questioned the decision to sideline an international aggressor like Russia during talks of significant import, while lamenting Ukraine's exclusion from the process.

The meeting in Riyadh sparked further discourse, with references to former President Donald Trump's contentious comments linking Ukraine to war culpability and deriding its leadership. Podolyak speculated on Russia's potential interference in any future Ukrainian elections, suggesting a broader strategy to destabilize Ukraine internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

