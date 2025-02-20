A Ukrainian presidential advisor expressed concern over America's weakening diplomatic stance, suggesting the US has ceded leadership to Russia concerning the Ukraine crisis. This emerged following pivotal discussions between top diplomats from the US and Russia in Riyadh, excluding Ukrainian and European participation.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, challenged America's strategic approach, calling it 'peace through weakness.' He questioned the decision to sideline an international aggressor like Russia during talks of significant import, while lamenting Ukraine's exclusion from the process.

The meeting in Riyadh sparked further discourse, with references to former President Donald Trump's contentious comments linking Ukraine to war culpability and deriding its leadership. Podolyak speculated on Russia's potential interference in any future Ukrainian elections, suggesting a broader strategy to destabilize Ukraine internally.

