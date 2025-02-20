Trump’s Executive Power Grab: Redefining Regulatory Independence

US President Donald Trump has taken a significant step to consolidate executive control over independent federal regulators by signing a new executive order. The order targets agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, igniting debates over potential political influence and autonomy loss.

Traditionally, these agencies operated with a degree of independence, allowing them to act in the nation's long-term interest beyond the reach of daily political dynamics. Critics, such as Alexandra Reeve Givens of the Center for Democracy and Technology, argue that Trump's move could politicize these bodies, undermining their objectivity and historical role in interpreting laws impartially.

The order has stirred a flurry of reactions, with experts like Professor Roger Nober acknowledging its significance. The potential for future court challenges looms, which could reshape how the executive branch interacts with regulatory agencies and the balance of executive authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)