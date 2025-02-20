Left Menu

Trump’s Executive Power Grab: Redefining Regulatory Independence

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order centralizing control over independent federal regulators, sparking concerns of politicization and abuse. This move aims to shape financial oversight and influence other regulatory areas, drawing criticism for potentially undermining the independence historically seen in agencies since 1887.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:22 IST
Trump’s Executive Power Grab: Redefining Regulatory Independence
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has taken a significant step to consolidate executive control over independent federal regulators by signing a new executive order. The order targets agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, igniting debates over potential political influence and autonomy loss.

Traditionally, these agencies operated with a degree of independence, allowing them to act in the nation's long-term interest beyond the reach of daily political dynamics. Critics, such as Alexandra Reeve Givens of the Center for Democracy and Technology, argue that Trump's move could politicize these bodies, undermining their objectivity and historical role in interpreting laws impartially.

The order has stirred a flurry of reactions, with experts like Professor Roger Nober acknowledging its significance. The potential for future court challenges looms, which could reshape how the executive branch interacts with regulatory agencies and the balance of executive authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025