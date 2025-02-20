Elon Musk Helms U.S. Media Expenditure Slash: A Trump Administration Move

In an effort to align with President Trump's economic priorities, the U.S. State Department has announced a halt on all media subscriptions deemed non-essential. This decision comes as part of broader government-wide spending cuts spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Contracts with prominent outlets like The Economist and The New York Times are targeted, with exemptions only granted if requests demonstrate alignment with the administration's primary goals. The announcement underscores Trump's emphasis on America First policies, prioritizing budgetary reductions across federal agencies.

The move has drawn criticism for potentially reducing access to independent news, with concerns about its impact on informed governance due to limited exposure to global events. Major affected media organizations have voiced apprehensions about the influence on public information.

(With inputs from agencies.)