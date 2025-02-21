Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Tariff Exemption from U.S. Amid Trade Tensions

South Korean officials are requesting a waiver from U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, highlighting their investments in the U.S. and existing free trade agreements. The visit to Washington emphasizes their support of U.S. economic goals and the need for ongoing high-level trade talks to safeguard South Korean business interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic move aimed at easing trade tensions, South Korean officials have formally requested an exemption from the U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs during a significant visit to Washington, officials confirmed on Friday.

The delegation, led by Deputy Minister Park Jong-won, sought to emphasize the strength of their existing free trade agreement, pointing out that nearly all tariffs between the two nations have been dismantled under this partnership. As a pivotal trade ally of the United States, South Korea has been vocal about its concerns over the sweeping tariff measures announced by President Donald Trump.

Highlighting the substantial investments South Korean companies have made in the U.S., Park proposed scheduling high-level discussions with the Trump administration to explore further collaborative opportunities. In meetings with U.S. Congress members, Park advocated for maintaining incentives that encourage South Korean business operations within the U.S., underlining their critical contribution to the American job market and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

