South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief from U.S. Amidst Trade Concerns

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean officials have sought exemptions from the U.S.'s reciprocal steel and aluminium tariffs during their current visit to Washington, according to a statement from the industry ministry released on Friday. Deputy Minister Park Jong-won, leading the delegation, emphasized that nearly all tariffs between the two nations have previously been eliminated through their existing free trade agreement.

The push for exemptions comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent imposition of sweeping tariffs, raising concerns among South Korean officials due to the country's status as a major global exporter and the U.S.'s top trading partner. During his interactions in Washington, Park highlighted South Korean investments within the U.S., advocating for high-level meetings with the Trump administration to explore further collaboration possibilities.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged efforts to actively engage the U.S. and explore strategic measures similar to those by the EU, Japan, and China. With significant investments in the U.S. over the past two years, South Korean officials hope for favorable negotiations on tariffs amid ongoing regional political complexities.

