Left Menu

Standoff Over Advocates Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Criticizes Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Centre's Advocates Amendment Bill 2025, calling it an attack on the legal profession's autonomy. He condemned proposals like renaming the Bar Council as 'Madras' and argued it undermines judiciary independence and regional identity, urging a total withdrawal of the Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:13 IST
Standoff Over Advocates Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Criticizes Centre
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement against the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Advocates Amendment Bill 2025, labeling it as an assault on the legal profession's autonomy. He pointed out that the Bill's intent to rename the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry as the Bar Council of Madras underscores the BJP's disregard for Tamil linguistic identity.

Highlighting a series of actions since 2014, Stalin accused the BJP government of systematically undermining judicial independence. He cited attempts to manipulate judicial appointments via the NJAC and ignoring the collegium's recommendations.

Despite spontaneous protests forcing a temporary withdrawal of the Bill, Stalin condemned its potential reconsideration and called for its complete withdrawal. The Union government, after completing public consultations, indicated revisions to the proposed amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025