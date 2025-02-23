Standoff Over Advocates Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Criticizes Centre

In a strong statement against the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Advocates Amendment Bill 2025, labeling it as an assault on the legal profession's autonomy. He pointed out that the Bill's intent to rename the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry as the Bar Council of Madras underscores the BJP's disregard for Tamil linguistic identity.

Highlighting a series of actions since 2014, Stalin accused the BJP government of systematically undermining judicial independence. He cited attempts to manipulate judicial appointments via the NJAC and ignoring the collegium's recommendations.

Despite spontaneous protests forcing a temporary withdrawal of the Bill, Stalin condemned its potential reconsideration and called for its complete withdrawal. The Union government, after completing public consultations, indicated revisions to the proposed amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961.

