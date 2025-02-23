Karnataka Ministers Plea for Peace Amidst Border Tensions
Karnataka ministers have urged the public to maintain peace in Belagavi amid resurfaced border disputes between Karnataka and Maharashtra. They emphasized unity and cautioned against actions that could escalate tensions, reiterating the need for peaceful coexistence among Kannadigas and Marathis.
Karnataka ministers on Sunday called for calm amid renewed tensions over the border dispute in Belagavi. The officials urged citizens from both Karnataka and Maharashtra to prevent further unrest.
Addressing reporters, Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil reassured the public that the government is committed to resolving the issues, cautioning against disturbances incited by miscreants. Both Kannada and Marathi communities have lived amicably, and efforts should be made to maintain this harmony.
Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa echoed similar sentiments, stressing unity. Describing the latest developments as 'very unfortunate,' he reminded everyone of their shared identity as Indians and denounced any attempts to reignite past conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
