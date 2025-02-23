Prison Overhaul After Threat to Kill Rajasthan's Chief Minister

In a swift response to a serious security breach, the Rajasthan prison department has acted decisively, following a chilling death threat against the state's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The threat, reportedly made from inside Dausa's Shyalawas jail, has led to significant personnel changes within the facility.

Rajesh Dukiya, the jailer, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, placed under 'awaiting posting orders' status. This abrupt move is part of a broader strategy to overhaul the jail's security. Vikas Bhagoria has now been appointed as the new jailer, tasked with restoring order and ensuring such incidents do not recur, according to informed officials.

The incident came to light after a life-sentenced prisoner, previously convicted in a rape case, allegedly contacted the Jaipur police control room and issued threats against Chief Minister Sharma. Authorities traced the threatening call back to the jail, recovering the implicated mobile phone. Head warder Ramprasad Meena and warder Mahendra Meena were suspended, with additional action recommended for home guard Ramnarayan Meena, as per Inspector General (Jail) Vikram Singh's directives.

