Conditional Ceasefire Talks Hinge on Prisoner Release

Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are currently on hold, hinging on the release of Palestinian prisoners as outlined in the agreement, according to a Hamas official. Basem Naim stated that no further progress would be possible until the prisoners are freed as promised by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a delay in the planned release of 620 Palestinian detainees, pending the assurance of additional hostage releases by Hamas. This follows contentious exchanges, with U.N. officials criticizing recent handovers by Hamas as disrespectful and against international law.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society labeled Israel's actions as "state-terrorism" against detainees and their families. Meanwhile, talks for subsequent negotiation stages are envisioned to finalize the release of all hostages and withdraw Israeli troops, though the war's definitive end remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)