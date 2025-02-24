New Zealand's Diplomatic Balancing Act with China

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters is set to arrive in Beijing as tensions have flared due to recent Chinese naval activities in the Tasman Sea. These exercises have caused disruption, forcing flight diversions and raising concerns over inadequate notice.

The New Zealand Defence Force reports that the Chinese Navy's live-fire drills occurred in international waters but stressed they did not breach any international laws. However, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the need for earlier communication, given the exercises' proximity to busy air routes.

Peters' visit includes meetings with high-level Chinese officials to discuss these tensions and broader bilateral issues, trade, and high-level political dialogue. Additionally, Peters plans to address concerns over the Cook Islands' agreements with China, urging more consultative dialogue with New Zealand.

