Left Menu

UK Ramps Up Sanctions Against Russia

The UK announces its largest sanctions package against Russia, targeting military supply chains and producers in various countries. This move, supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to increase economic pressure on Russia, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine and disrupting Russia's financial networks supporting its war effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:34 IST
UK Ramps Up Sanctions Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, the UK unveiled its most significant sanctions package to date against Russia to mark the third year of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Targeting Moscow's military supply chains, these measures involve producers in numerous third countries, including India and China, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing European leaders, emphasized the importance of increasing economic pressure on President Vladimir Putin. The new sanctions also mark the first use of powers to target foreign financial institutions aiding Russia, like Kyrgyzstan's OJSC Keremet Bank, as part of efforts to disrupt funding of Russia's military actions.

Sanctions extend to elites in Russia's economy, with 14 individuals, dubbed the 'New Kleptocrats,' being named. The UK Home Office has expanded travel sanctions against Kremlin-associated elites, underlining the UK's stance against Moscow's aggression, as highlighted by UK officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025