UK Ramps Up Sanctions Against Russia

On Monday, the UK unveiled its most significant sanctions package to date against Russia to mark the third year of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Targeting Moscow's military supply chains, these measures involve producers in numerous third countries, including India and China, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing European leaders, emphasized the importance of increasing economic pressure on President Vladimir Putin. The new sanctions also mark the first use of powers to target foreign financial institutions aiding Russia, like Kyrgyzstan's OJSC Keremet Bank, as part of efforts to disrupt funding of Russia's military actions.

Sanctions extend to elites in Russia's economy, with 14 individuals, dubbed the 'New Kleptocrats,' being named. The UK Home Office has expanded travel sanctions against Kremlin-associated elites, underlining the UK's stance against Moscow's aggression, as highlighted by UK officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)