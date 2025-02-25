Left Menu

Poland Bolsters Airspace Defense Amid Ukraine Strikes

In response to Russian air strikes on western Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have been activated to safeguard Polish airspace. These measures aim to secure regions bordering the at-risk areas. A nationwide air raid alert was triggered in Ukraine following warnings of missile attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:09 IST
In a decisive move, Poland and its allies have mobilized aircraft to reinforce airspace security following Russian air strikes targeting western Ukraine. The Polish armed forces activated this measure in the early hours of Tuesday.

The operational command underscored the necessity of these actions as a strategic effort to protect regions adjacent to potential conflict zones, declaring the steps taken were aimed at maintaining regional security.

This development coincided with a comprehensive air raid alert across Ukraine, initiated at approximately 0350 GMT after the Ukrainian Air Force issued warnings regarding impending missile threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

