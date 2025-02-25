PM Modi Inaugurates Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Assam, marking a new chapter in the development of Eastern and North East India. Addressing a distinguished gathering, PM Modi emphasized Assam's growing significance as a hub for investment, infrastructure, and industrial growth, calling it a gateway between South East Asia and India.

A Vision for Assam and Northeast India's Future

PM Modi reiterated his long-standing belief that Assam holds immense potential, recalling his 2013 prediction that ‘A for Assam’ would become a common reference for economic success. He applauded the Assam Government and Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma for organizing such a grand event, underscoring that this summit symbolizes the aspirations of the region.

India’s Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

Despite global economic challenges, India remains a beacon of stability and rapid growth, the Prime Minister asserted. He emphasized the nation’s long-term vision for the next 25 years, highlighting the rising skills and innovation among India’s youth, the growing aspirations of the neo-middle class, and the political stability and policy continuity that drive India’s progress. PM Modi noted that India’s economic policies are attracting global trust and investment, strengthening local supply chains, and fostering international trade partnerships, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Assam’s Economic Transformation

PM Modi shared key statistics showcasing Assam’s economic transformation:

Assam’s economy has doubled in six years, growing from ₹2.75 lakh crore in 2018 to ₹6 lakh crore today.

Infrastructure has improved significantly, with four new bridges built over the Brahmaputra in the last decade, compared to just three in the previous 70 years.

Assam’s railway budget has quadrupled from ₹2,100 crore (2009-2014) to ₹10,000 crore.

Modernization of 60 railway stations and the launch of semi high-speed trains in the North East have boosted connectivity.

Air travel has surged, with routes increasing from 7 (2014) to nearly 30 today, generating employment and economic growth.

Assam’s Role in India’s Manufacturing & Industrial Growth

Assam is emerging as a key player in India’s industrial and manufacturing sectors, PM Modi emphasized. With 50% of India’s on-shore natural gas production coming from Assam, and enhanced refinery capacities, the state is poised to become a manufacturing hub in Eastern India. The recently inaugurated Tata Semiconductor Assembly & Test facility in Jagiroad marks a crucial step in making Assam a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse.

PM Modi noted that under the North East Transformative Industrialization Scheme, ‘Unnati’, industry, investment, and tourism are set for rapid growth. He urged industry leaders to seize Assam’s unique investment opportunities, particularly in sectors like electronics, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

Renewable Energy & Sustainability Commitments

India’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainability is evident in its ambitious targets:

500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

5 million metric tons of annual green hydrogen production by 2030

Expanding gas infrastructure to fuel a cleaner energy economy

PM Modi emphasized Assam’s strategic advantage in this transition, calling for greater industrial participation in green hydrogen, solar, and wind energy projects.

A Call to Investors and Industry Leaders

PM Modi invited investors to partner in Assam’s economic journey, reaffirming his government’s commitment to ease of doing business, infrastructure investment, and industrial growth. He highlighted institutional reforms, financial incentives, and tax exemptions as key drivers of the state’s progress.

As Assam targets a $150 billion economy by 2030, PM Modi expressed confidence that the state’s capable and talented workforce would drive this success. He stressed that the future of India’s growth lies in Eastern India, reaffirming that Assam and the North East will play a pivotal role in making India a developed nation by 2047.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by key leaders, including:

Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Ministers Dr. S Jaishankar, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia

Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha

Union Minister of State, Shri Pabitra Margherita

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit sets the stage for a new era of development, strengthening Assam’s role in India’s economic resurgence and global trade landscape.