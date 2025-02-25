Neo Path to Peace: Surrender of Nine Maoists in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, nine Maoists have surrendered to security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, four of whom carried a cumulative reward of Rs 23 lakh. The group included three women Maoists, one with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, signaling a potential turning point in counter-insurgency operations in the region, police revealed.

Among the notable names were Laxmi Madvi alias Khuto, a member of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, and Pulli Irpa alias Tara, an Area Committee Member under the Andhra-Odisha Border Division. Their surrender underscores a growing disillusionment within the ranks, as they described Maoist ideology as "inhuman and hollow," according to authorities.

Officials noted that the state's proactive measures, including the 'Niyad Nellanar' rehabilitation initiative aimed at Naxal-hit areas, have contributed to this shift. With 40 Maoists surrendering this year and 56 gunned down, Chhattisgarh's strategy offers a beacon of hope in quelling Maoist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)