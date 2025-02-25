Left Menu

Neo Path to Peace: Surrender of Nine Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Nine Maoists, four with a total bounty of Rs 23 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Among them were three women, including Khuto with a Rs 8 lakh bounty. Citing the "inhuman" ideology of the movement, they praised the state's intervention policies and will receive benefits under the surrender scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, nine Maoists have surrendered to security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, four of whom carried a cumulative reward of Rs 23 lakh. The group included three women Maoists, one with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, signaling a potential turning point in counter-insurgency operations in the region, police revealed.

Among the notable names were Laxmi Madvi alias Khuto, a member of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, and Pulli Irpa alias Tara, an Area Committee Member under the Andhra-Odisha Border Division. Their surrender underscores a growing disillusionment within the ranks, as they described Maoist ideology as "inhuman and hollow," according to authorities.

Officials noted that the state's proactive measures, including the 'Niyad Nellanar' rehabilitation initiative aimed at Naxal-hit areas, have contributed to this shift. With 40 Maoists surrendering this year and 56 gunned down, Chhattisgarh's strategy offers a beacon of hope in quelling Maoist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

