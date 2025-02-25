Neo Path to Peace: Surrender of Nine Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Nine Maoists, four with a total bounty of Rs 23 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Among them were three women, including Khuto with a Rs 8 lakh bounty. Citing the "inhuman" ideology of the movement, they praised the state's intervention policies and will receive benefits under the surrender scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, nine Maoists have surrendered to security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, four of whom carried a cumulative reward of Rs 23 lakh. The group included three women Maoists, one with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, signaling a potential turning point in counter-insurgency operations in the region, police revealed.
Among the notable names were Laxmi Madvi alias Khuto, a member of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, and Pulli Irpa alias Tara, an Area Committee Member under the Andhra-Odisha Border Division. Their surrender underscores a growing disillusionment within the ranks, as they described Maoist ideology as "inhuman and hollow," according to authorities.
Officials noted that the state's proactive measures, including the 'Niyad Nellanar' rehabilitation initiative aimed at Naxal-hit areas, have contributed to this shift. With 40 Maoists surrendering this year and 56 gunned down, Chhattisgarh's strategy offers a beacon of hope in quelling Maoist violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- Chhattisgarh
- Bijapur
- surrender
- Naxalism
- Laxmi Madvi
- Tara
- Bastar
- rehabilitation
- Niyad Nellanar
ALSO READ
Space Start-Up Digantara Expands to the US with $10-15M Investment Plan
Uttarakhand Shines as Host of 38th National Games
Uttarakhand Celebrates Sporting Triumph at 38th National Games
Uttarakhand's Historic UCC Faces Legal Challenge
Uttarakhand Embraces Tradition: Mallakhamb Debuts at National Games