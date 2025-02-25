U.S. Expands Visa Restrictions on Cuban Officials Over Labor Export Programs

The United States has broadened its visa restriction policy to include Cuban officials associated with a controversial labor program. The expansion specifically targets those linked to initiatives that dispatch Cuban workers abroad, notably in the healthcare sector, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

Rubio's statement detailed the focus on officials and their immediate family members believed to drive what he terms as 'forced labor.' The U.S. has already sanctioned several individuals, including some from Venezuela. The revenue-generating health service is central to Cuba's international economic activities.

Highlighting the impact, Rubio claimed that while these missions enrich the Cuban regime, they inadvertently deprive citizens of essential medical services. The relationship between the United States and Cuba remains tense, deeply rooted in historical events dating back to the 1959 revolution and the longstanding U.S. trade embargo.

