Zelenskiy's Timely U.S. Visit for Critical Minerals Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to visit Washington imminently. The purpose of Zelenskiy's trip is to sign a crucial minerals deal with the U.S., a strategic move for Kyiv as it seeks continued American support against Russia.

The minerals agreement holds significant importance for Ukraine's ongoing war effort, potentially bolstering its alliance with the United States at a crucial juncture in its conflict with Russia.

Additionally, President Trump suggested that any peace agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine might necessitate the deployment of peacekeeping troops to support stability and security in the region.

