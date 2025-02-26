U.S. Steps Up Registration Enforcement for Undocumented Immigrants

The Trump administration has announced stringent measures for undocumented immigrants living in the United States, mandating registration with the federal government. Non-compliance could result in hefty fines or imprisonment, as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Under new rules, immigrants aged 14 and above, who lacked fingerprinting or registration during their visa processing, are required to register if they stay in the U.S. for 30 days or more. Registered immigrants will receive documentation from the Department of Homeland Security and must carry it at all times if they are over 18, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

President Donald Trump, upon his return to office, has declared the illegal immigration issue at the Mexican border a national emergency. He has ordered the discontinuation of the Biden-era CBP One program, which facilitated legal entry through scheduled appointments, indicating a significant shift in immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)