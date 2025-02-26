Sterling's Struggle Amid Defense Spending Pledge

Sterling slipped against a strengthening US dollar and remained stable against the euro following the UK government's announcement of increased military spending. This comes as US Treasury yields rebound, pushing the dollar up from an 11-week low.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to raising annual defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, signaling to US President Donald Trump the UK's capacity to enhance European security. Meanwhile, analysts suggest the Bank of England might consider further interest rate cuts given recent dovish trends.

Market movements suggest caution as ECB officials' remarks cast uncertainty on the euro zone's monetary policy. Currently, currency traders anticipate significant rate adjustments, but recent comments from European Central Bank figures question the timing of such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)