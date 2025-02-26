Deadly Strikes: Russian Bomb Attacks Devastate Kostiantynivka

In a devastating escalation of conflict, Russian guided bomb attacks have struck the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka, leaving at least five individuals dead and eight injured. According to the regional governor, these assaults involved at least three bombs targeting the town and its surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, the governor highlighted the growing frequency and intensity of Russian attacks on civilians in Kostiantynivka. This town, located in the Donetsk region, lies just over eight kilometers from the active front line, making it a regular target for Russian military operations.

The increasing assault has heightened concerns about the safety of residents, as the conflict shows no signs of abating, with Kostiantynivka remaining perilously close to ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)