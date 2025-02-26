Deadly Strikes: Russian Bomb Attacks Devastate Kostiantynivka
Russian guided bomb attacks in Kostiantynivka, eastern Ukraine, resulted in five deaths and eight injuries. The regional governor confirmed the use of at least three bombs targeting the town and suburbs. Kostiantynivka, near the active front line, faces increasing Russian military attacks on civilians.
In a devastating escalation of conflict, Russian guided bomb attacks have struck the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka, leaving at least five individuals dead and eight injured. According to the regional governor, these assaults involved at least three bombs targeting the town and its surrounding areas.
On Wednesday, the governor highlighted the growing frequency and intensity of Russian attacks on civilians in Kostiantynivka. This town, located in the Donetsk region, lies just over eight kilometers from the active front line, making it a regular target for Russian military operations.
The increasing assault has heightened concerns about the safety of residents, as the conflict shows no signs of abating, with Kostiantynivka remaining perilously close to ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
