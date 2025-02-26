False Alarm Triggers Lockdown at US Naval Base in Sicily
A lockdown occurred at the US Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy after a potential car bomb threat was reported. Officials later confirmed there was no threat. The base is a key strategic location for US and NATO forces. No injuries were reported in the incident.
- Country:
- Italy
The United States' Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a suspected car bomb threat. Security forces took swift action, evacuating a gate and conducting thorough investigations for several hours.
After inspections by Italian police and bomb squads, the threat was deemed non-existent, alleviating concerns about the facility's safety. US Navy officials commended their personnel for the quick response, ensuring no injuries occurred.
Sigonella, located on Sicily's island, plays a pivotal role for US and NATO operations, hosting reconnaissance aircraft and personnel specialized in missile threat identification. The scare, fortunately, turned out to be a false alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tuscany Leads Italy into Uncharted Territory with Right-to-Die Law
Tuscany Breaks Ground: Italy's First Regional Right-to-Die Law Enacted
Italy's Prime Minister Defends President Amid Russia-Italy Tensions
Italy's Spyware Controversy: A Threat to Press Freedom?
Amazon Faces €1.2 Billion Tax Evasion Probe in Italy