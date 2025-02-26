Left Menu

False Alarm Triggers Lockdown at US Naval Base in Sicily

A lockdown occurred at the US Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy after a potential car bomb threat was reported. Officials later confirmed there was no threat. The base is a key strategic location for US and NATO forces. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:34 IST
False Alarm Triggers Lockdown at US Naval Base in Sicily
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The United States' Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a suspected car bomb threat. Security forces took swift action, evacuating a gate and conducting thorough investigations for several hours.

After inspections by Italian police and bomb squads, the threat was deemed non-existent, alleviating concerns about the facility's safety. US Navy officials commended their personnel for the quick response, ensuring no injuries occurred.

Sigonella, located on Sicily's island, plays a pivotal role for US and NATO operations, hosting reconnaissance aircraft and personnel specialized in missile threat identification. The scare, fortunately, turned out to be a false alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

