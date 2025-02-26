Starmer to Host European Leaders Amid Trump’s Peace Push

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host European leaders including those from Italy, Germany, and Poland on Sunday. The leaders aim to formulate a collective response to former U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected approach to peace in Ukraine, which challenges existing security paradigms in Europe.

Trump's discussions with Russia and his insistence that Europe shoulder more defense responsibilities have raised eyebrows across the continent. Starmer's upcoming meeting follows his earlier talks with Trump in Washington, where maintaining a strong US-UK relationship was a key agenda.

Efforts to involve Europe more directly in the peace process with military guarantees for Ukraine have been a topic of European diplomacy. The outcome of Starmer's summit may impact future strategies as European leaders, keen to support Ukraine, adjust to Trump's unorthodox policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)