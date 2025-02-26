Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over China's Tasman Sea Drills

New Zealand's Foreign Minister has expressed concerns to Chinese leaders regarding live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea, emphasizing the lack of advance notification to New Zealand. This diplomatic tension highlights the challenge in their special relationship and the need for correction.

Winston Peters, addressing reporters in Beijing, emphasized the need for improved communications following military exercises that affected international waters between New Zealand and Australia. The drills forced airlines to divert flights, adding to the strain in international relations.

The New Zealand Defence Force noted that the Chinese ships were within Australia's exclusive economic zone. Peters also highlighted inadequate warnings from past Chinese missile tests and mentioned ongoing talks for better future notifications. His diplomatic tour will continue to Mongolia and South Korea.

