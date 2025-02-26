Left Menu

Trump Administration Defies Court Order on Frozen Foreign Aid

The Trump administration is defying a court order to release $2 billion in frozen foreign aid. Citing new processes for payment legitimacy, officials claim the release would take weeks. A federal judge rejected the delay justification, sparking potential legal conflict as humanitarian efforts face disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:01 IST
Trump Administration Defies Court Order on Frozen Foreign Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced intentions to defy a federal judge's deadline for releasing $2 billion in frozen foreign aid, setting up a legal clash that could disrupt global humanitarian efforts.

The administration, led by Acting Deputy Administrator Pete Marocco, argued that the release of funds requires several weeks due to newly implemented processes to verify the legitimacy of payments. This claim was made despite U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's ruling that such reasons do not suffice to delay payment.

The legal and political ramifications of this move are significant, as it follows President Donald Trump's initial mandate to halt foreign aid, which has already threatened vital food and medical assistance projects worldwide. The situation is being closely monitored, with an appeal on the court order pending review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025