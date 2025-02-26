Trump Administration Defies Court Order on Frozen Foreign Aid
The Trump administration is defying a court order to release $2 billion in frozen foreign aid. Citing new processes for payment legitimacy, officials claim the release would take weeks. A federal judge rejected the delay justification, sparking potential legal conflict as humanitarian efforts face disruption.
The Trump administration has announced intentions to defy a federal judge's deadline for releasing $2 billion in frozen foreign aid, setting up a legal clash that could disrupt global humanitarian efforts.
The administration, led by Acting Deputy Administrator Pete Marocco, argued that the release of funds requires several weeks due to newly implemented processes to verify the legitimacy of payments. This claim was made despite U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's ruling that such reasons do not suffice to delay payment.
The legal and political ramifications of this move are significant, as it follows President Donald Trump's initial mandate to halt foreign aid, which has already threatened vital food and medical assistance projects worldwide. The situation is being closely monitored, with an appeal on the court order pending review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
