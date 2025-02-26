Strengthening Ties: Lt Gen Singh's Strategic Nepal Visit

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, the Director General of the National Cadet Corps, embarked on a pivotal visit to Nepal, aimed at reinforcing the relationship between the youth of India and Nepal. The meeting with Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel underscored collaborative efforts towards enhancing the youth exchange programme.

The significance of this diplomatic endeavor was further highlighted during Lt Gen Singh's discussions with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, where he reiterated the importance of fostering interaction between the youth of both nations. This visit marks a strategic push towards consolidating friendship and cooperation in the region.

In addition to youth-oriented discussions, Lt Gen Singh engaged with Mr. Manbir Rai, Nepal's Defence Minister, and the DG NCC of the Nepali Army, laying down future plans for military and bilateral cooperation. The visit concluded with participation in key national events, symbolizing the long-standing camaraderie between the two neighboring countries.

