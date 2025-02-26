Aid Crisis Deepens in Sudan Amid Escalating Conflict

The United Nations World Food Programme has halted food aid distribution in Sudan's North Darfur, where escalating violence threatens to starve thousands in the coming weeks. The move follows the suspension of activities by medical charity MSF in Zamzam camp, a target of the RSF amid ongoing conflict to oust the Sudanese army.

The WFP's East Africa director emphasized the urgency of resuming aid delivery, highlighting the need for security guarantees to safely aid Zamzam residents. April 2023 marked the outbreak of war in Sudan due to a power struggle, resulting in a massive displacement and hunger crisis.

The Security Council learned of devastating humanitarian impacts, with heavy weaponry used around Zamzam and market destruction within the camp. AID ACCESS reports confirmed a famine in Zamzam. The conflict has caused significant obstruction of aid due to poor road conditions and armed interference, further exacerbating the crisis for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)