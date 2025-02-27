Trump Administration Challenges NYC's Congestion Pricing

The Trump administration has set a March 21 deadline for New York City to terminate its congestion pricing program. Initiated last month to ease traffic in Manhattan and fund transit improvements, the scheme's federal approval was rescinded last week, challenging the efforts to modernize the city's bus and subway systems.

Governor Kathy Hochul sought to defend the program in a meeting with President Trump. The Federal Highway Administration emphasized an orderly cessation in their deadline communication. The MTA has already accrued substantial revenue from the scheme, highlighting its fiscal importance.

Under the program, private cars are charged based on trips within the central business district, with freight vehicles incurring higher fees. The MTA projected raising $500 million net this year, integral to paying off infrastructure debts and financing future transit upgrades. Prior to the fee's implementation, vehicle congestion severely hampered Manhattan traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)