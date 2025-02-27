Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Accountability on Manual Scavenging Deaths

The Supreme Court criticized the responses of Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad authorities who failed to clearly explain their measures to end manual scavenging. The court called for officials from these cities to attend the next hearing. The ruling demands accountability and clarification on related deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the actions taken by authorities in Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad to curb manual scavenging. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar have summoned officials from these municipalities for further questioning in court.

The apex court noted a lack of clear explanations regarding deaths resulting from manual scavenging in these cities. Despite previous affidavits asserting that the practice had been stopped, three deaths in Kolkata on February 2, 2025, were of particular concern.

The court demanded detailed affidavits, requesting information on implemented machinery and justification for continued fatalities. Authorities in Mumbai and Chennai have provided satisfactory accounts, but the court seeks further clarification, threatening criminal action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

