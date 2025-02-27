Controversial Deportation: Uyghur Men Sent Back to China After Decade in Thailand

A group of 40 Uyghur men was deported from Thailand to China, the Chinese embassy revealed on Thursday. The men had been held in detention in Thailand for over ten years, despite numerous appeals to prevent their return to China, where they risk imprisonment or worse.

Thai and international lawmakers, activists, and organizations expressed grave concerns over the deportation, emphasizing that it constitutes a serious violation of their human rights. Many warned that returning the Uyghurs to China could contravene international law, as previous deportations led to international protests and accusations of rights abuses.

The deportation also underscores intricate diplomatic challenges for Thailand, which balances relationships with China, its main trading partner, and Western allies. Despite pressure, Thai authorities proceeded with the deportation, raising alarms over potential human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)