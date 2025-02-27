Left Menu

Massive Crackdown: Over 400 Arrested in Manila Online Scam and Gambling Hub

The Philippine authorities arrested over 400 individuals, primarily Chinese nationals, suspected of running illegal online gambling and scams in Manila. This follows President Marcos Jr.'s directive to dismantle such operations. Despite relocations, some continue scams domestically, fueling corruption speculations. Related digital equipment was seized by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:11 IST
  • Philippines

In a major enforcement action, Philippine authorities detained more than 400 individuals, mostly Chinese nationals, during a raid in a bustling commercial area in Manila, officials announced Thursday.

The total of 401 detainees included a significant number from China and Vietnam, suspected of orchestrating illegal online gaming and scams involving cryptocurrency, romance, and investments. Arrests also included individuals from South Korea, Malaysia, and other countries.

This large-scale operation highlights the persistence of illegal online activities in the Philippines, despite orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to eliminate them. Equipment allegedly used in these scams was confiscated, amidst concerns of past police corruption allowing such operations to flourish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

