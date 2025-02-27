Massive Crackdown: Over 400 Arrested in Manila Online Scam and Gambling Hub

In a major enforcement action, Philippine authorities detained more than 400 individuals, mostly Chinese nationals, during a raid in a bustling commercial area in Manila, officials announced Thursday.

The total of 401 detainees included a significant number from China and Vietnam, suspected of orchestrating illegal online gaming and scams involving cryptocurrency, romance, and investments. Arrests also included individuals from South Korea, Malaysia, and other countries.

This large-scale operation highlights the persistence of illegal online activities in the Philippines, despite orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to eliminate them. Equipment allegedly used in these scams was confiscated, amidst concerns of past police corruption allowing such operations to flourish.

