CCI Introduces New Regulations for Penalty Recovery
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has amended its norms for penalty recovery. The updated regulations involve procedures for demand notices, recovery certificates, and handling defaults. Major changes include a 60-day period for penalty payment and potential deferrals of recovery proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has announced updates to its penalty recovery norms to enhance procedural clarity and efficiency.
The new regulations, titled 'The Competition Commission of India (Manner of Recovery of Monetary Penalty) Regulations, 2025,' detail procedures for demand notices and recovery certificates, focusing on timely payments and default management.
A recent gazette notification states that demand notices will allow a minimum of 60 days for penalty payment, with options for extensions or installment payments under specific conditions. These initiatives follow stakeholder consultations and aim to improve the effectiveness of penalty recoveries for Competition Act violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amir Ohana Highlights India-Israel Bond at Bene Israel Celebration
Trump Administration Prioritizes India as Key Ally in Indo-Pacific Strategy
India-France Forge Stronger Partnership Amid Digital Era's Challenges
India's Direct Tax Revenues Soar by 19% Amid Economic Resilience
Petrobras and India: A New Era of Energy Collaboration