Car Ramming Attack at Israeli Bus Stop Leaves Eight Injured

Israeli authorities are investigating a car-ramming incident at a bus stop near Haifa, which left at least eight people injured, with two in critical condition. The attack, suspected to be an act of militancy, was executed by a 53-year-old Palestinian driver.

According to police, the suspect was neutralized at the scene. The individual was identified as a Palestinian from the northern West Bank, living in Israel and married to an Israeli citizen. Medical teams provided immediate treatment to the wounded.

This incident comes as violence in the region escalates, particularly following the war in Gaza, with increased attacks from both militant groups and Jewish settlers. Hamas praised the attack, calling it a message of defiance, though they did not claim responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)