Car Ramming Attack at Israeli Bus Stop Leaves Eight Injured
Israeli police are probing a car-ramming incident at a bus stop in which a Palestinian driver wounded at least eight people, two critically. The incident is being considered a militant attack, amidst rising violence in the region. The driver was neutralized by police.
Israeli authorities are investigating a car-ramming incident at a bus stop near Haifa, which left at least eight people injured, with two in critical condition. The attack, suspected to be an act of militancy, was executed by a 53-year-old Palestinian driver.
According to police, the suspect was neutralized at the scene. The individual was identified as a Palestinian from the northern West Bank, living in Israel and married to an Israeli citizen. Medical teams provided immediate treatment to the wounded.
This incident comes as violence in the region escalates, particularly following the war in Gaza, with increased attacks from both militant groups and Jewish settlers. Hamas praised the attack, calling it a message of defiance, though they did not claim responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- police
- car-ramming
- militant
- attack
- Hamas
- Palestinian
- violence
- injured
- neutralized
ALSO READ
Notorious History-Sheeter Murdered in Daring Attack
Salman Rushdie's Harrowing Testimony: Surviving the Knife Attack
Kyiv Under Attack: Russia's Latest Missile Strike
Tragedy in the Hills: Elephant Attack Claims Life of Tribal Man
UN Experts Condemn President Trump's Threats to Annex Gaza and Deport Palestinians