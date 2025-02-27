Left Menu

EPA's Future in Jeopardy: Workforce and Spending Cuts Under Trump's Directive

The White House has clarified Trump's statement about the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announcing a 65% reduction in its spending rather than workforce. However, workforce cuts will continue, having already affected 600 jobs. The EPA faces further reductions due to government-wide efficiency initiatives from the Department of Government Efficiency.

On Thursday, the White House corrected President Trump's assertion that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aimed to cut 65% of its workforce. Instead, the focus is on reducing spending by that margin. This clarification comes after EPA officials were startled by Trump's remarks during a cabinet meeting, referencing Administrator Lee Zeldin's alleged comments.

The agency, currently employing around 16,000 staff, has already seen terminations and leave placements affecting roughly 600 employees, particularly those involved in environmental justice. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers reiterated the commitment to address waste and fraud within the agency.

Meanwhile, Administrator Zeldin highlighted a recent discovery of $20 billion in fraudulent spending under the Biden administration intended for green groups. However, Democrat lawmakers argue these actions are illegal as funds were lawfully assigned by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Both White House and broader government staff reductions are part of wider efficiency measures orchestrated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

