Israeli Military Misjudged Hamas Threat, Says Investigative Summary

An Israeli military summary has unveiled a stark underestimation of Hamas's capabilities before their October 7, 2023 attacks, leading to devastating consequences. The report states the military failed its mission to protect Israeli civilians amid flawed assumptions about Hamas's intentions.

Israeli military strategy, battle behavior, and intelligence assessments came under scrutiny after Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people and captured over 250 hostages in southern Israel. As a counterattack unfolded, over 48,000 lives were lost in Gaza, with most of the territory's prewar population displaced.

Calls are increasing for a national inquiry into the government's actions during Israel's deadliest day. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu insists such an investigation should wait until the conflict ends. Military findings indicate a misallocated focus, with commanders perceiving no imminent threat, leaving front-line defenses unreinforced.

