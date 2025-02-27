Left Menu

Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed as New SEBI Chief

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, currently the finance secretary, is appointed as the new chairman of India's Securities and Exchange Board, replacing Madhabi Puri Buch. The appointment will last for three years, according to a government order. This marks a significant change in the leadership of India’s market regulator body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:42 IST
In a recent move, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the current finance secretary of India, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This decision comes as the tenure of the outgoing chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, comes to a close.

Pandey's appointment will commence from the end of this month and will extend over the next three years, based on official government documentation. His new role is expected to take effect immediately following Buch's departure.

The appointment signifies a changing of the guard at SEBI, with expectations that Pandey will continue to uphold and enhance India's market regulatory framework as his predecessor steps down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

