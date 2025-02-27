Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed as New SEBI Chief

In a recent move, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the current finance secretary of India, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This decision comes as the tenure of the outgoing chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, comes to a close.

Pandey's appointment will commence from the end of this month and will extend over the next three years, based on official government documentation. His new role is expected to take effect immediately following Buch's departure.

The appointment signifies a changing of the guard at SEBI, with expectations that Pandey will continue to uphold and enhance India's market regulatory framework as his predecessor steps down.

(With inputs from agencies.)