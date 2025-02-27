Left Menu

Trump Announces Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Progress

U.S. President Donald Trump informed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. has had positive discussions with both nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the White House on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:45 IST
Trump Announces Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Progress
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has relayed to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have made considerable progress.

The United States has been actively engaged in constructive discussions with both countries, aiming to move towards a peace agreement.

Adding to these diplomatic efforts, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday, potentially marking a pivotal moment in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025