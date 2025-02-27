Trump Announces Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Progress
U.S. President Donald Trump informed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. has had positive discussions with both nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the White House on Friday.
27-02-2025
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has relayed to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have made considerable progress.
The United States has been actively engaged in constructive discussions with both countries, aiming to move towards a peace agreement.
Adding to these diplomatic efforts, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday, potentially marking a pivotal moment in international relations.
