Trump Tariff Tactics Heighten Tensions Over Fentanyl Crisis

President Donald Trump announced a proposed 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods and an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports, effective March 4, citing ongoing fentanyl issues. Tensions rise as the U.S. demands action from Canada, Mexico, and China to curb the opioid crisis and ensure border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:04 IST
Trump

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his plan to implement a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods starting March 4, alongside a 10% duty increase on Chinese imports. The decision is driven by continued concerns over fentanyl trafficking into the United States from these countries.

The extra tariffs on China will stack onto an existing 10% tariff, raising it to 20%. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to emphasize that drugs, particularly the deadly opioid fentanyl, persist at 'very high and unacceptable levels.' Despite progress on migration issues, the battle against fentanyl remains a significant concern.

Negotiations with China, Mexico, and Canada continue as these countries strive to address U.S. grievances. Meanwhile, Mexico and Canada engage in talks to potentially thwart new tariffs. Analysts warn that escalating tariffs could affect the economies of both China and the U.S., already strained by trade tensions and economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

