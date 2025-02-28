Trump Tariff Tactics Heighten Tensions Over Fentanyl Crisis

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his plan to implement a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods starting March 4, alongside a 10% duty increase on Chinese imports. The decision is driven by continued concerns over fentanyl trafficking into the United States from these countries.

The extra tariffs on China will stack onto an existing 10% tariff, raising it to 20%. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to emphasize that drugs, particularly the deadly opioid fentanyl, persist at 'very high and unacceptable levels.' Despite progress on migration issues, the battle against fentanyl remains a significant concern.

Negotiations with China, Mexico, and Canada continue as these countries strive to address U.S. grievances. Meanwhile, Mexico and Canada engage in talks to potentially thwart new tariffs. Analysts warn that escalating tariffs could affect the economies of both China and the U.S., already strained by trade tensions and economic instability.

