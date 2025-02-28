Military's Transgender Service Members Dilemma: Identifying and Potentially Removing Troops

The military has been given a 30-day deadline to identify transgender service members, aiming to enforce a contentious directive potentially leading to their removal. This decision follows a Pentagon memo issued in the wake of a lawsuit challenging the policy.

While initial estimates suggest hundreds of transgender troops could be identified through medical records, experts say this likely underestimates their actual presence. Advocates argue the policy discriminates against transgender individuals, leaving them facing difficult choices about self-identification.

Despite facing legal challenges, the directive underscores ongoing debates over inclusivity in the military. The Pentagon's stance has been met with criticism, highlighting tension between maintaining military standards and recognizing gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)