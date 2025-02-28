Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Mass Firing Orders

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in California has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plans to carry out mass firings of thousands of newly hired federal employees.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, presiding in San Francisco, stated during a recent hearing that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) does not possess the necessary legal authority to enforce such sweeping dismissals within federal agencies. This ruling applies even to probationary employees, who generally have less than a year of experience and are often considered vulnerable to sudden terminations.

This decision underscores ongoing judicial scrutiny of executive actions and reflects broader uncertainties surrounding federal employment regulations in the current administration. The legal implications of this ruling may significantly impact federal personnel policies and employment practices going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)