Federal Judge Orders Inquiry into Secretive Government Efficiency Department

A federal judge has ordered key officials from the Trump administration to testify under oath about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following a lawsuit by government employee unions. The lawsuit aims to prevent the secretive department from accessing federal agency systems, raising concerns over security and transparency.

Judge John Bates ruled that unions could question officials from DOGE and several government departments. The inquiry will focus on DOGE's structure, employee roles, and access to these systems, while addressing the lack of clarity surrounding its operations. This comes as uncertainty remains over DOGE's status as a formal government agency.

DOGE, shrouded in secrecy, appeared to have Elon Musk as its public face. Musk, an ally of Trump, credited himself for hardware efficiency cuts, while the Justice Department denies his leadership role. The case has expanded to involve multiple departments, as concerns persist about Musk potentially accessing sensitive government data.

