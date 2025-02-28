Judge Blocks Mass Federal Firings Over Authority Dispute

In a notable legal intervention, U.S. District Judge William Alsup temporarily blocked the Trump administration from executing mass firings across federal agencies, a move deemed unauthorized by the judge.

Alsup's decision arose from concerns that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management exceeded its legal authority, instructing agencies to terminate thousands of probationary employees.

Critics argue these terminations could disrupt essential government services, prompting union and nonprofit resistance, while the administration maintained the directive was merely a review, not a mandate.

