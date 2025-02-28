Scam Center Repatriations Strain Southeast Asian Resources

Eighty-four Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar are preparing to return home on Friday, as part of a larger repatriation effort straining resources across Southeast Asia.

These individuals were among the more than 7,000 held in Myanmar's border town of Myawaddy following a joint crackdown by Thailand, Myanmar, and China. After arriving in Mae Sot, Thailand, they underwent health checks and identity verification.

The vast repatriation is highlighting the challenge faced by Southeast Asian governments as they tackle illegal operations luring workers into deceitful schemes—a move sparked by a recent high-level meeting between Thai and Chinese leaders.

