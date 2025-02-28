Left Menu

Scam Center Repatriations Strain Southeast Asian Resources

Eighty-four Indonesians have been freed from scam centers in Myanmar and are set to return home. This repatriation is part of a larger effort involving thousands of workers. The situation follows a crackdown led by Thailand, Myanmar, and China against operations exploiting workers in false investment and gambling schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maesot | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:43 IST
Scam Center Repatriations Strain Southeast Asian Resources

Eighty-four Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar are preparing to return home on Friday, as part of a larger repatriation effort straining resources across Southeast Asia.

These individuals were among the more than 7,000 held in Myanmar's border town of Myawaddy following a joint crackdown by Thailand, Myanmar, and China. After arriving in Mae Sot, Thailand, they underwent health checks and identity verification.

The vast repatriation is highlighting the challenge faced by Southeast Asian governments as they tackle illegal operations luring workers into deceitful schemes—a move sparked by a recent high-level meeting between Thai and Chinese leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025